Beryl Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIPP stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

