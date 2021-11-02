Beryl Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $31,100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

