Beryl Capital Management LLC Sells 8,464 Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YAC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

