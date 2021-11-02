Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Given “Buy” Rating at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reissued their buy rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Small Cap Consu currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $27.85 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 111.13%. Research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 359.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 67.7% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

