Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises about 6.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 76.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.78. 85,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,586. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

