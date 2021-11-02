Binance USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.70 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $13.70 billion and approximately $7.18 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,704,966,706 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

