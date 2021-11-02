BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $409.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

