Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,751 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $41,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

