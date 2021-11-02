Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 638,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,093,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bionano Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Bionano Genomics worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.