Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BNGO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 638,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,093,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
