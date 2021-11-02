Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIRDF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. 1,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.