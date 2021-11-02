BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $15,047.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00271890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00103379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00136948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

