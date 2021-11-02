BitTube Trading 37% Higher Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $25,189.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 325,966,526 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

