Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BSM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 594,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.42. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.51% of Black Stone Minerals worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.