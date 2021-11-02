BlackLine (BL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BL opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.51. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock worth $31,060,880. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

