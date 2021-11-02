BlackRock Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841,591 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMI stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $157.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. Research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

CHMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

