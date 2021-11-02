BlackRock Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.68% of Fathom worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fathom by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $190,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $63,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,224. 57.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

