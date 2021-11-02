BlackRock Inc. Invests $8.64 Million in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 18,681 shares of company stock worth $520,791 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

