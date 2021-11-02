BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 296,947 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.72% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.