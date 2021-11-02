BlackRock Inc. Sells 60,435 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,444,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CAO Nancy A. Gray sold 18,088 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $168,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore sold 141,705 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $1,319,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

