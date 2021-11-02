BlackRock Inc. Sells 62,987 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.65% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

