BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $30,193.45 and $47.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003558 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

