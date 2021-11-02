Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Achieves $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.60 or 0.00339057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00222651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.