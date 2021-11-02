BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0186 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 84.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 118.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $63.34 million and $1.46 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

