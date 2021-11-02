Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams Sells 64,087 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $71,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.25. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

