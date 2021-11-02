Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams Sells 64,087 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $71,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.25. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.
