BMO Capital Markets Increases Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.23 and a 52 week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.01.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

