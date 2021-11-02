BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €63.00 ($74.12).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNPQY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from €55.00 ($64.71) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.26.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 188,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

