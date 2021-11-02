Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.18

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.18 and traded as high as C$53.54. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$53.44, with a volume of 48,440 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.78.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.18.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.