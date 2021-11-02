Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,516.3 days.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

