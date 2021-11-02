Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.17.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$2.04 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

