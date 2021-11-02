Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.23.

Bombardier stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

