Booking (BKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Booking to post earnings of $31.57 per share for the quarter.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $96 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,489.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,389.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,304.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,598.01 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

