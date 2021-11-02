Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.38% of Booking worth $3,935,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $24.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,465.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,022. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,389.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2,304.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.