Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $108.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.87. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

