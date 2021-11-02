Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 4,031 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 71.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,933 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.10.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $252.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.77. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -170.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

