Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First BanCorp. worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.34. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.