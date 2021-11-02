Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 127.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $529.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $551.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

