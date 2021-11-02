Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,931 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Amundi bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNOB opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

