Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 200,111 Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,111 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 2.44% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.