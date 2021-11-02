Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

