BorgWarner (BWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BorgWarner stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
