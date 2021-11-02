BorgWarner (BWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.