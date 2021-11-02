Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$280.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$262.64.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$239.70. 19,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,572. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$190.81 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$246.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$232.71.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.85665 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.