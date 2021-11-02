BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 95,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,743. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

