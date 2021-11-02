Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

