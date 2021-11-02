Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $544,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

