Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 193 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth $84,665,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

NUE stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,326 shares of company stock worth $8,077,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

