Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 20 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $847.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $856.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.84 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

