Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 290 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.85 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

