Bread Price Reaches $0.20 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Bread has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $1.36 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00229158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096640 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

