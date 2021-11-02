Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €88.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.53 ($104.16).

Brenntag stock opened at €82.96 ($97.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €83.36 and its 200-day moving average is €80.60. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.