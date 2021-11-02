Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €88.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.53 ($104.16).

Brenntag stock opened at €82.96 ($97.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €83.36 and its 200-day moving average is €80.60. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

