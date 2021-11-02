Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWB. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BWB opened at $18.47 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

